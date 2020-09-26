—

INTRODUCE YOURSELF. WHO ARE YOU? WHERE ARE YOU FROM? WHAT IS YOUR BACKGROUND / NATIONALITY?

My Rap name is T Black, I would mostly describe myself as a lyrical rapper because I use a lot of punch lines in my songs. I am from Miami my background is Jamaican/Bahamian

HOW DID YOU GET YOUR ARTIST NAME?

I got my artist name because my first name is Tyrone so that’s what the T stands for in my name and the Black was just to represent my skin color and for my people.

WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO GET INTO MUSIC?

The motivation that got me into music is it saved my life and I love music this is my passion and this is what I see myself doing for the rest of my life. To be honest nothing doesn’t seem like a job everything I do is fun and I can’t wait to keep going up in the ranks and becoming more known for my music, So I can stop working at these jobs I don’t care about.



WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE / STAND OUT AS AN ARTIST COMPARED TO THE REST?

What makes me unique from a majority of rappers, I am a very consistent rapper I don’t mind putting in the work and I have a deep passion for music. As far as my style and my music I always want the listeners to get content from my music or learn something from my music or even about me. Most of all I am a very good punchline rapper and very lyrical I would say.

WHAT ARE SOMETHINGS YOU WOULD LIKE TO ACHIEVE AND WHY?

I would love to achieve getting gold and platinum records, getting a BET Award, MTV Award, Grammy, and most of all making big impact on someone’s life with my music, I just want to be a well known artist that is very known and respected for my music and content and nothing else. I’m just all about my music and nothing else, all of these things will make me super happy because I dreamed of all these accomplishments to have in the near future.

LET OUR READERS KNOW SOME OF THE NAMES OF PEOPLE YOU HAVE WORKED WITH. PROVIDE REFERENCES AND WRITE WHAT YOU LIKED ABOUT WORKING WITH THEM

Right now I haven’t worked with any big artist but I have worked with a lot of serious artist such as DreLaylow, my producers Ja Labissiere and Zoerab, Nefia Son who is on my latest single “Ride 4 Me”, DreLaylow he is my brother in this music field and even out and Ja Labissiere me and him been knowing each other since middle school. Nefia Son we met at my most recent job and I notice she had a beautiful voice, So I just told her we need to do a song together.

What are some past achievement worth mentioning?

I only got one achievement since I been on my rap/music journey I won first place at the indie fest back in 2018 it was for DA Blaze FM & Power 104.9 FM and DJ YOYO was hosting the event. More achievements will come I am so hungry right now to win.null

ON A PERSONAL LEVEL, HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOURSELF IN DETAIL?

I would describe myself as a nice calm person, and I’m very ambitious and want to go to far in my life, I never want to be stagnant in my life.

WHAT IS YOUR LATEST SINGLE? WHAT ARE YOU WORKING ON?

My latest single right now is my single “Ride 4 Me” featuring Nefia Son, I’m always working to be honest with you, I’m dropping a new single with a visual every month to keep my supporters engaged with me. I’m always writing and in the studio I love being a Rapper everything is so fun. Early Next year I’m going to release my third mixtape “I am not a Rapper.. I’m a Superhero”.

IN THIS MUSIC INDUSTRY, WHAT IS SOMETHING YOU LEARNED THE HARD WAY?

I learned in this industry so far you got to be consistent and you got to be fully into it or else it’s not going to work and always willing to invest in yourself especially promotion because that’s what you going to get you noticed and pick up some more supporters and will eventually start getting you paid.

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN DOING MUSIC? WHAT GOT YOU INTO MUSIC?

I been doing music ever since I was 13 years old but actually doing it like a job, I would say two years now. I got into music cause I had a rough childhood of being homeless, going to foster care, and not having everything I wanted. So music was something I ran to get some enjoyment and happiness in my life.

IN 5 YEARS, WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND WHY?

I see myself as a professional rapper that’s doing sold out shows and known all across the globe. The reason I say this because I am very motivated and hungry to make it, It is my purpose and pursuit of happiness.



WHO WERE SOME MUSIC INFLUENCES YOU LISTENED TO WHILE GROWING UP? WHAT DO YOU REMEMBER WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THEM?

Lil Wayne, young jeezy, Eminem, and Kanye West. I remember them most because of their style and how they bought a new feeling in their music and I loved how they told their stories in their music.

TO CLOSE OUT FOR YOUR CURRENT AND FUTURE FANS, WHAT ARE SOME LAST WORDS AND SHOUT OUTS YOU WANT TO GIVE?

I just want to say It will only get better, I love you all and more music on the way and my favorite slogan “THE GRIND DON’T STOP!!!!”



Related

[instagram-feed id="@tblackforever"]