“COUNTY”
🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️
_______________
Director: SLWJMZ
Co- Director: @Greatezt
Producer: Mob Career
🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️🚴🏾♂️
INSTAGRAM: @slow.jams
__________-
Hey # SLUGGAMOB, I’ve been through a lot this 2020. Quarantine, police brutality, switching management, reading books, family issues, the creative community being shady, etc. ALOT! All of that energy shifting, really got me more excited to show you this.
Purchase, stream, and download
“COUNTY” here :
linktr.ee/SLWJMZ
No Comment