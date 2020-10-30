—

"I Met Tay Keith First"

Lyrics:

Gang Gang

Tay Keith, what the fuck up, nigga

Tay Keith, shoot these niggas

901 M-Town shit, bitch

You know i’m first nigga droppin on Tay Keith beats

Before you niggas ever knew about him, on God!

HOOK x2:

I been going hard for the block for the two long

You ain’t try to pulldown shop, nigga move on

I’m in LA in a mansion with the pool on

She was baldhead first till her hair grew long

I ain’t going in the club unless I got the tool on

Go against the gang that’s the way you get shoot on

Code red, I don’t give a fuck who I knew long

Don’t try to fix what you said, nigga you grown

I don’t conversate cause you talk cheap

Whine like a bitch, put him in a car seat

I don’t drink shit but I’m kinda toxi

Shorty kinda thic but she take roxy

I was in the bricks when the narcs pop me

Hating on my pimpin they was tryin knock me

Now imma entertainer like Jamie Foxxy

Look in my eyes you can see what Pac see

I put a hit on my verse

I met Tay Keith first

She gon’ drop it to the floor and make it twerk

If I shot my plug imma make it work

My lil shooters slip and slide, make it surf

Rich nigga healthy, I don’t eat no fruit

I’ll kick shit on your block like im Goku

I’m a real nigga keep it real like I’m suppose to

I’ll pull down with the gloc and soak you

HOOK x2

I been going hard for the hood since four feet

The killas, the robbas, the police, they know me

Pop out on us, spin their block on a lowkey

Hit it, spit it, hit it quit it

My Jacket cost four thousand, it Givenchy

A nigga gon go viral, they don’t mention me

Chasing the guap but fuck the penitentiary

I run it up inside a

They starting hitting he didn’t see it coming

Them youngins gon Call of Duty for this money

You want your issue, fuck it push up on me

You ever seen a pistol, it was on me

Ready to handle business by my lonely

But I keep some hittas on me, they be on it

I ain’t fucking with these niggas, they be phony

Keep me a check ahead I put it on it

HOOK x2

Beam on the gloc, I gotta new gizmo

Celebrate gang, get a chain and extend

FM bullet put his shit against the window

Fuck with everybody but I bang with the bendo

Hit her first night we met, shit easy

30 on slime you out he greazy

Better not up no gun and don’t squeeze it

Stamping shit my ops and them heated it

Been going federal me and Tay Keith (fact)

G of regular came from AZ (pac)

742 pull up on see me (trap)

392 I lose the police (scat)

I’m that nigga you never gon be

Load the drum like I’m making a beat

A year lease hitta move on your street

Once they crank up it will never be peace

HOOK x2

(C) 2020 Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment

#BlacYoungsta #LilBaby #MoneybaggYo #IMetTayKeithFirst