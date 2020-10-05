Official audio of Lil Wayne “NFL” feat. Gudda Gudda & Hoodybaby. Available everywhere now: https://LilWayne.lnk.to/NFL
Click to subscribe to Lil Wayne’s YouTube channel for exclusive footage! http://bit.ly/WayneYTSub
Watch Lil Wayne’s Exclusive Series and Footage:
Funeral: https://bit.ly/FuneralWayne
Dedication 6 Reloaded: https://bit.ly/Dedication6Reloaded
Weezy Wednesdays: http://bit.ly/WeezyWeds
Lil Wayne Exclusive Tracks: http://bit.ly/WayneExclusives
Lil Wayne Official Music Videos: http://bit.ly/WayneVideos
Lil Wayne on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/LilTunechi
Lil Wayne on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LilWayne
Lil Wayne on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/liltunechi
Young Money on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/youngmoneyent
#LilWayne
No Comment