Listen to the official audio for Ksoo’s “ViolentDonDada” ft. Yungeen Ace from the new project “Violent Child”. Stream/download “Violent Child” https://ffm.to/violentchild Produced by CJ Follow Ksoo Tweets by ATKksoo https://www.instagram.com/ksoo23x/ https://spoti.fi/3ctWFni #Ksoo #ViolentChild