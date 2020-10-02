—

“Lie To Me“ Lyrics:

Queen Naija ft. Lil Durk

Bet they hear these words and call me foolish

Call me stupid, like what the hell I’m doing?

I’ve been in the studio and focused on my music. Ain’t got no time to press you ‘bout them hoes you’ve been screwing. (nah)

Cuz I know where I stand

Know I got the keys to your heart in my night stand

You gone find out testing out the waters ain’t exciting, as you thought it was

nigga you’ll be coming right back, right back.

Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah

Crying ain’t gonna fix it, so I’m still here

Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah

Long as you respect the way I do it for you

Love me couldn’t lie to me

Don’t want broken promises

Don’t want apologies

I don’t want to be the one complaining

Long as you don’t see nobody that I hang with.

Love me couldn’t lie to me

Don’t want broken promises

Don’t want apologies

Long as you don’t see nobody that I hang with

They don’t understand our arrangement

All this love waiting just for you

So don’t pass it up, cuz you’ll regret it too

All this love waiting just for you

So don’t pass it up, cuz you’ll regret it too ooh (wooo)

Slide to malibu and have some beach sex

Cumming back to back she hitting goals that

she aint reach yet

She aint all romantic cause im too deep inside this street shit

Lick her neck, she shaking i aint get down to her feet yet

Cause you accept me for my past but aint no drama here

Aint know about credit i tried to buy her ass with Obama Care

Say im disrespectful, tryna fuck even tho her mama there

Lowkey i be texting her friends she told me she dont care

Trenches baby, you bitches crazy, im toxic,

baby, broken promises you got me smilin baby

Broke a couple promises im wilding baby

Love me couldn’t lie to me

Don’t want broken promises

Don’t want apologies

I don’t want to be the one complaining

Long as you don’t see nobody that I hang with

Love me couldn’t lie to me

Don’t want broken promises

Don’t want apologies

Long as you don’t see nobody that I hang with

They don’t understand our arrangement

All this love waiting just for you

So don’t pass it up, cuz you’ll regret it too ooh

All this love waiting just for you

So don’t pass it up, cuz you’ll regret it too ooh (wooo)

Love me couldn’t lie to me

Don’t want broken promises

Don’t want apologies

I don’t want to be the one complaining

Long as you don’t see nobody that I hang with

Love me couldn’t lie to me

Don’t want broken promises

Don’t want apologies

Long as you don’t see nobody that I hang with

They don’t understand our arrangement

