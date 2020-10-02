Stream/Download Queen Naija’s “Lie To Me” here: https://queennaija.lnk.to/lietome
“Lie To Me“ Lyrics:
Lie to Me Lyrics
Queen Naija ft. Lil Durk
Bet they hear these words and call me foolish
Call me stupid, like what the hell I’m doing?
I’ve been in the studio and focused on my music. Ain’t got no time to press you ‘bout them hoes you’ve been screwing. (nah)
Cuz I know where I stand
Know I got the keys to your heart in my night stand
You gone find out testing out the waters ain’t exciting, as you thought it was
nigga you’ll be coming right back, right back.
Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah
Crying ain’t gonna fix it, so I’m still here
Nah, nah, nah, nah, nah
Long as you respect the way I do it for you
Love me couldn’t lie to me
Don’t want broken promises
Don’t want apologies
I don’t want to be the one complaining
Long as you don’t see nobody that I hang with.
Love me couldn’t lie to me
Don’t want broken promises
Don’t want apologies
Long as you don’t see nobody that I hang with
They don’t understand our arrangement
All this love waiting just for you
So don’t pass it up, cuz you’ll regret it too
All this love waiting just for you
So don’t pass it up, cuz you’ll regret it too ooh (wooo)
Slide to malibu and have some beach sex
Cumming back to back she hitting goals that
she aint reach yet
She aint all romantic cause im too deep inside this street shit
Lick her neck, she shaking i aint get down to her feet yet
Cause you accept me for my past but aint no drama here
Aint know about credit i tried to buy her ass with Obama Care
Say im disrespectful, tryna fuck even tho her mama there
Lowkey i be texting her friends she told me she dont care
Trenches baby, you bitches crazy, im toxic,
baby, broken promises you got me smilin baby
Broke a couple promises im wilding baby
Love me couldn’t lie to me
Don’t want broken promises
Don’t want apologies
I don’t want to be the one complaining
Long as you don’t see nobody that I hang with
Love me couldn’t lie to me
Don’t want broken promises
Don’t want apologies
Long as you don’t see nobody that I hang with
They don’t understand our arrangement
All this love waiting just for you
So don’t pass it up, cuz you’ll regret it too ooh
All this love waiting just for you
So don’t pass it up, cuz you’ll regret it too ooh (wooo)
Love me couldn’t lie to me
Don’t want broken promises
Don’t want apologies
I don’t want to be the one complaining
Long as you don’t see nobody that I hang with
Love me couldn’t lie to me
Don’t want broken promises
Don’t want apologies
Long as you don’t see nobody that I hang with
They don’t understand our arrangement
