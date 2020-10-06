—

On Tuesday’s (Oct. 6) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska and DJ Akademiks welcome back their fellow co-host Wayno to the show. To start, Wayno explains why he took a sudden break and the importance of maintaining physical health. Soon after, Wayno gives his thoughts on 21 Savage x Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode II’ and talks about the impact of 21 Savage’s career. Akademiks and Wayno then debate on whether 21 Savage is top five and if he has album of the year. They also answer a fan question, asking which ‘Savage Mode’ project is better? Next, the crew reacts to 21 Savage requesting rappers to pay him 50% for using “Yessirskii” in their music. Ak and Wayno then debate whether 21 took a dig at Lil Pump or Doe Boy. Later, the trio shared their thoughts on why fans called out YBN Nahmir for ‘struggling’ after posting ads on his Instagram. Next, Ak and Wayno awkwardly react to Tyga’s new OnlyFans account and to close out, they weigh in on Charlamagne calling out Kanye West on The Breakfast Club for allegedly owing Big Sean $3 Million.

