On Wednesday’s (Nov. 18) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show sharing their thoughts on President Donald Trump refusing to concede and properly welcome the President-Elect Joe Biden into office. They comment on Trump’s recent tweets, claiming that he won the election. Next, the crew reacts to 50 Cent claiming to have turned down $1 Million from the Trump administration, and believing Lil Wayne was paid to support Trump in an attempt for him to gain the black vote. Later, Akademiks and Wayno weigh in on Barack Obama’s recent suggestion that Trump’s support from Black male voters in 2020 may have been due to “the bling, the women, the money” in rap music. Lastly, the trio discuss Meek Mill receiving backlash over recent tweets, where he asked Philly rap natives to squash their beefs to evoke peace in the community.

