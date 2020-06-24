—

On Wednesday’s (June 24) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show discussing whether or not 6ix9ine’s No. 1 song ‘Trollz’ is considered a “win” for the Brooklyn rapper. Soon after, the EDS crew weighs in on a tweet from 21 Savage’s manager who stated that “cultural impact is more valuable than a number on the chart.” The squad also shares their thoughts on Meek Mill’s recent tweet where he states that “numbers do lie.” Lastly, the Everyday Struggle trio talks about Ja Rule performing at house parties and being featured in a hilarious commercial for a Greek restaurant in Los Angeles.

