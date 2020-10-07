—

On Wednesday’s (Oct. 7) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show with a deep dive into the inner workings of major labels. Next, Akademiks questions whose to blame in the Kanye x Big Sean situation—G.O.O.D. Music or Def Jam. Then, Wayno and Akademiks discuss what blame is placed on rappers vs. record executives and how it relates to Masters ownership. Soon after, they segue into the development of Drake’s record label, OVO Sound, and how it grew from the teachings of Birdman and Lil Wayne and their Cash Money label. Later, the crew dissects Bryson Tiller’s new album ‘Anniversary’ in their ‘Review’ segment. Lastly, the EDS trio reacts to Plies recently calling people out on Twitter for having designer clothes with bad credit in their ‘Big Facts or B.S.?’ segment.

