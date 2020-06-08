—

On Monday’s (June 8) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show discussing the memorial services held for George Floyd in Minneapolis and North Carolina over the weekend. Then the crew reacts to the news of George Floyd’s GoFundMe page receiving the most donations ever, with over $13 million dollars and counting. The EDS squad also acknowledges Kanye West Kendrick Lamar and LIl Baby protesting in their hometowns this past weekend. Next, DJ Akademiks and Wayno get into a heated debate about Chance The Rapper’s call to ‘defund the police.’ Later in the show, the crew reacts to Republic Records removing the word ‘urban’ from their brand’s verbiage and lastly, the trio mentions the release of YG’s ‘FTP (F*ck The Police)’ and share their thoughts on the song.

Want to get involved? See below for more information.👇

SIGN the ‘Justice for George Floyd’ petition: https://www.change.org/p/mayor-jacob-frey-justice-for-george-floyd

DONATE to Minnesota Freedom Fund: https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/donate and Black Visions Collective: https://www.blackvisionsmn.org

