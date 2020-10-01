—

On Thursday’s (Oct. 1) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska and DJ Akademiks are joined again by Love Renaissance (LVRN) co-founder Justice Baiden. The trio starts off the show reacting to Tyler, The Creator recently tweeting that rappers without personality will never blow up, and praises 50 Cent for having a magnetic personality. Next, the squad takes a deep dive into the image of R&B artists, and discusses which artists from the genre have the most personality. Soon after, the crew gets into their ‘Big Facts or B.S.’ segment and share their thoughts on Big Fendi’s recent tweet where he expressed that “nobody has ever done it on their own.” Later, the EDS trio shares their predictions to some of the categories on this year’s BET’s Hip-Hop Awards. Lastly, the squad quickly expresses their anticipation for new albums from 21 Savage x Metro Boomin and Bryson Tiller.

