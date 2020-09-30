—

On Wednesday’s (Sept. 30) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska and DJ Akademiks are joined again by Love Renaissance (LVRN) co-founder Justice Baiden. The trio starts off the show reacting to yesterday’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. They then share their thoughts on the reactions rappers (JT, Big Sean and more) had about the debate and comment on the importance of voting. Next, the crew shares their thoughts on Lil Baby announcing that he will no longer make politically charged music, after releasing the single ‘The Bigger Picture’ back in June. Later, DJ Akademiks goes through some recent stats from artists, such as Youngboy NBA, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, Alicia Keys and more. Lastly, the squad touches on Cardi B getting backlash for having an Only Fans account, and talk about G Herbo turning his old elementary school into a community center.

Subscribe to Complex on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE_–R1P5-kfBzHTca0dsnw?sub_confirmation=1

Check out more of Complex here:

http://www.complex.com

Tweets by Complex

https://www.facebook.com/complex

http://instagram.com/complex

https://plus.google.com/+complex/

COMPLEX is a community of creators and curators, armed with the Internet, committed to surfacing and sharing the voices and conversations that define our new America. Our videos exemplify convergence culture, exploring topics that include music, sneakers, style, sports and pop culture through original shows and Complex News segments. Featuring your favorite celebrities, authoritative commentary, and a unique voice, our videos make culture pop.