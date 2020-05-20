—

On Wednesday’s (May 20) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show reacting to Future’s recent interview with Zane Lowe, where he claims to have found a ‘recipe’ for turning trap music into pop music. Next, the crew gets into a heated debate about Usher’s recent conversation with Swizz Beatz on Instagram Live, where he said that ‘Nicki Minaj is a product of Lil Kim.’ Later, the trio reacts to TDE CEO, Top Dawg, confirming that Kendrick Lamar ‘will be returning soon.’ The EDS crew also shares their thoughts on the cancellation of J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival and ComplexCon, which are now postponed until 2021.

Check out SeizetheAwkward.org/coronavirus for tips on how to take care of yourself and help your friends during this time.

——————-

Subscribe to Complex on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE_–R1P5-kfBzHTca0dsnw?sub_confirmation=1

Check out more of Complex here:

http://www.complex.com

Tweets by Complex

https://www.facebook.com/complex

http://instagram.com/complex

https://plus.google.com/+complex/

COMPLEX is a community of creators and curators, armed with the Internet, committed to surfacing and sharing the voices and conversations that define our new America. Our videos exemplify convergence culture, exploring topics that include music, sneakers, style, sports and pop culture through original shows and Complex News segments. Featuring your favorite celebrities, authoritative commentary, and a unique voice, our videos make culture pop.