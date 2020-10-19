—

On Monday’s (Oct. 19) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show reviewing some newly released tracks, such as ‘Nah Nah Nah’ by Kanye West, ‘Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)’ by Sada Baby ft. Nicki Minaj and ‘You’re Mines Still (Remix)’ by Yung Bleu ft. Drake in their ‘Hit, Brick or Wait On It’ segment. Within the segment, Wayno reveals how he secured a Nicki Minaj collab for Sada Baby. Next, the trio weighs in on DaBaby claiming to have the Top 5 ‘hottest’ flow in the game right now.’ Lastly, the crew shares their thoughts on Ice Cube working with the Trump Administration to make changes in the Black community and Diddy launching a political party for Black people.

Subscribe to Complex on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE_–R1P5-kfBzHTca0dsnw?sub_confirmation=1

Check out more of Complex here:

http://www.complex.com

Tweets by Complex

https://www.facebook.com/complex

http://instagram.com/complex

https://plus.google.com/+complex/

COMPLEX is a community of creators and curators, armed with the Internet, committed to surfacing and sharing the voices and conversations that define our new America. Our videos exemplify convergence culture, exploring topics that include music, sneakers, style, sports and pop culture through original shows and Complex News segments. Featuring your favorite celebrities, authoritative commentary, and a unique voice, our videos make culture pop.