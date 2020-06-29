—

On Monday’s (June 29) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show recapping the 2020 BET Awards and reacting to all of the award winners last night, which include names like Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Chris Brown, Drake, Migos and more. Next, the trio shares their thoughts on Freddie Gibbs expressing that Jeezy is “musically irrelevant” right now, in a recent interview with Bootleg Kev. Soon after, the squad reacts to Trippie Redd stating that Nicki Minaj “really fell off” during a friend’s IG Live session. Lastly, the Everyday Struggle crew shares their thoughts on the recent tweet from Spotify’s Creative Director, Carl Chery, who suggested Billboard should “stop counting bundles” to stop the “trickery” in the industry.

