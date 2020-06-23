—

On Monday’s (June 23) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show speaking on Noname’s response track to J. Cole, ‘Song 33,’ and her regret releasing the song afterwards. Next, the EDS trio shares their thoughts on Swizz Beatz calling Drake a ‘p***y boy’ following a IG livestream of Zone Radio between Swizz and Busta Rhymes. Lastly, DJ Akademiks runs through some recent Billboard stats which see this week 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s ‘Trollz’ debut at No.1 on the Hot 100 and Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ album top the Billboard 200 chart for a third time since its release.

