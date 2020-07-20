—

On Monday’s (July 20) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show discussing Page Six’s report on Tory Lanez allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a recent incident in Los Angeles. Next, the crew shares their thoughts on Kanye West’s presidential campaign rally that occurred this past weekend in South Carolina. The EDS trio gives their take on Ye’s controversial statements criticizing Harriet Tubman, speaking out against abortion, gun laws and more. Soon after, the EDS trio dissect the latest tracks from DJ Khaled & Drake— ‘Popstar’ and ‘Greece.’ Lastly, the crew wishes the late Pop Smoke a Happy 21st Birthday and mention the release of ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’ deluxe version.

0:00 Intro

2:21 Tory allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion

9:42 Kanye Rally Reactions

19:13 Hit, Brick or Wait On It: DJ Khaled & Drake

