—

Jim Jones, the very first guest in the series history, returns to go Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Atmos and Capsule in New York City and talks about the importance of Air Force 1s in Harlem, his massive sneaker collection that few rappers can rival, and gives viewers a unique look at sneaker reselling on 125th street.

Looking for the best deal on a pair of sneakers? Download the Sole Collector app now!: https://solecollector.com/app

Subscribe to Complex on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE_–R1P5-kfBzHTca0dsnw?sub_confirmation=1

Check out more of Complex here:

http://www.complex.com

Tweets by Complex

https://www.facebook.com/complex

http://instagram.com/complex

https://plus.google.com/+complex/

COMPLEX is a community of creators and curators, armed with the Internet, committed to surfacing and sharing the voices and conversations that define our new America. Our videos exemplify convergence culture, exploring topics that include music, sneakers, style, sports and pop culture through original shows and Complex News segments. Featuring your favorite celebrities, authoritative commentary, and a unique voice, our videos make culture pop.