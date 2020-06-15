—

TW: Themes of police violence.

Hip-hop and police go together like oil and water—they don’t mix. This mistrust of law enforcement stems from the wider Black community’s decades of negative experiences with the criminal justice system. Songs like N.W.A’s “Fuck Tha Police”, Lil Baby’s “The Bigger Picture”, J. Cole’s “Be Free”, Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright”, Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing In The Name” and many others speak to the effect of over policing on Black people in America. Public policy attorney Malaika Jabali joins us to explain the history of police in the US.

