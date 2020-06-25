—

The legendary Kelly Rowland recently graced Genius with a home performance of her latest hit, “Coffee,” which has already racked up 5 million YouTube views to date. It is produced by Kosine and is her first single this year.

Read more on Genius: https://genius.com/a/kelly-rowland-performs-coffee-live-at-home

Read all the lyrics to “Coffee” on Genius: https://genius.com/Kelly-rowland-coffee-lyrics

Watch the official music video for “Coffee”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IJZZ6dPPawM

Subscribe to Genius: http://bit.ly/2cNV6nz

Genius on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Genius

Genius on Instagram: http://instagram.com/genius

Genius on Facebook: https://facebook.com/Geniusdotcom

http://genius.com

#KellyRowland #Coffee #OpenMic