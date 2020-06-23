—

KSI has had an incredibly successful YouTube career since he first started on the platform as a gamer back in 2009, but making videos isn’t his only hustle these days. The Brit has also branched out into the world of rap music. KSI has dropped several singles since his 2015 debut, “Lamborghini,” and released his first solo album ‘Dissimulation’ last month. As a entertainer who has been able to seamlessly transition from content creator to rapper, KSI sat down for the latest episode of ‘The Cosign’ to review music videos from some fellow YouTube rappers. From Tiny Meat Gang’s “Broke Bitch” to Dax’s “JOKER” to FaZe Jarvis’s “Banned 4 Life,” KSI shared his honest opinion on each video.

