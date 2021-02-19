—

Bring Me The Horizon’s “Teardrops” is their latest hit and it’s already racked up 32 million Spotify streams to date. The song, which is produced by Jordan Fish and the band’s frontman Oliver Sykes, appears on ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR.’ On the track, Sykes sings about tech addiction and the depression that can stem from it.

