Farina’s “A Fuego” is her latest hit, and the music video has already racked up 14 million YouTube views to date. On the latest episode of ‘Verified,’ Farina explained how the song came together. She traveled to Panama to work with Sech and producer and DJ Dímelo Flow, who both brought the song to life. On the track, Farina sings about what it’s like to be in a love triangle.

Read more on Genius: https://genius.com/a/farina-breaks-down-the-meaning-of-a-fuego

Read all the lyrics to “A Fuego” on Genius: https://genius.com/Farina-a-fuego-lyrics

Watch the official music video for “A Fuego”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uLHimr9FeA

