KSI’s “Cap” is his latest hit, and it’s already racked up more than 8 million YouTube views to date. It is produced by Go Grizzly, Diego Ave, and Mally Mall and appears on Dissimulation. On today’s episode of Verified, KSI talks about collaborating with Offset and who he was addressing with this track.
Read more on Genius: https://genius.com/a/ksi-breaks-down-the-meaning-of-cap
Read all the lyrics to “Cap” on Genius: https://genius.com/Ksi-cap-lyrics
Watch the official music video for “Cap”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8AOvb-Iy60
Subscribe to Genius: http://bit.ly/2cNV6nz
Genius on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Genius
Genius on Instagram: http://instagram.com/genius
Genius on Facebook: https://facebook.com/Geniusdotcom
http://genius.com
#KSI #Cap #Verified
No Comment