—

KSI’s “Cap” is his latest hit, and it’s already racked up more than 8 million YouTube views to date. It is produced by Go Grizzly, Diego Ave, and Mally Mall and appears on Dissimulation. On today’s episode of Verified, KSI talks about collaborating with Offset and who he was addressing with this track.

Read more on Genius: https://genius.com/a/ksi-breaks-down-the-meaning-of-cap

Read all the lyrics to “Cap” on Genius: https://genius.com/Ksi-cap-lyrics

Watch the official music video for “Cap”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8AOvb-Iy60

Subscribe to Genius: http://bit.ly/2cNV6nz

Genius on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Genius

Genius on Instagram: http://instagram.com/genius

Genius on Facebook: https://facebook.com/Geniusdotcom

http://genius.com

#KSI #Cap #Verified