—

Natti Natasha’s “Que Mal Te Fue” is her latest hit, and it’s already racked up more than 40 million YouTube views to date. The single is produced by Dímelo Flow. On today’s episode of Verified, Natti Natasha joins from home to break down the song’s inspiration.

Read more on Genius: https://genius.com/a/natti-natasha-breaks-down-the-meaning-of-que-mal-te-fue

Read all the lyrics to “Que Mal Te Fue” on Genius: https://genius.com/Natti-natasha-que-mal-te-fue-lyrics

Watch the official music video for “Que Mal Te Fue”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_jcFl5TT4o

Subscribe to Genius: http://bit.ly/2cNV6nz

Genius on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Genius

Genius on Instagram: http://instagram.com/genius

Genius on Facebook: https://facebook.com/Geniusdotcom

http://genius.com

#NattiNatasha #QueMalTeFue #Verified