—

There are a few things KYLE absolutely cannot live without. From his Louis Vuitton L’Immensité cologne and his puka shell necklace to his XBOX and Nintendo Switch, these are KYLE’s essentials.

New singles “YES! (feat. Rich The Kid and K Camp)” (https://kyle.lnk.to/YESPR) and and “What It Is” (https://kyle.lnk.to/WhatItIsPR) out now. KYLE’s highly-anticipated new album – the follow-up to his platinum-certified debut album LIGHT OF MINE – arrives this Summer!

Still haven’t subscribed to GQ on YouTube? ►► http://bit.ly/2iij5wt

Subscribe to GQ magazine and get rare swag: https://bit.ly/2xNBH3i

ABOUT GQ

For more than 50 years, GQ has been the premier men’s magazine, providing definitive coverage of style, culture, politics and more. In that tradition, GQ’s video channel covers every part of a man’s life, from entertainment and sports to fashion and grooming advice. So join celebrities from 2 Chainz, Stephen Curry and Channing Tatum to Amy Schumer, Kendall Jenner and Kate Upton for a look at the best in pop culture. Welcome to the modern man’s guide to style advice, dating tips, celebrity videos, music, sports and more.

https://www.youtube.com/user/GQVideos

10 Things KYLE Can’t Live Without | GQ