—

Big Sean opens up, and shares some personal stories on his mental health journey, and some of his lows and highs throughout the last few years. He also shares classic stories about Nipsey Hussle, Dave Chappelle, purchasing legendary musician Slash’s house, and the struggles with COVID-19.

The Detroit native also breaks down the makings of some of the tracks on his album. His album ‘Detroit 2’ is available now.

#EbrointheMorning #Hot97 #BigSean

SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/HOT97Subscribe