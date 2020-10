—

Busta Rhymes sits down with Ebro in the Morning for a great conversation about the journey to creating his brand new album, working with Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Kendrick Lamar and the story behind some of his features, challenging T.I. to a VERZUZ battle and the ATL rappers response, and MUCH MORE.

‘Extinction Level Event 2’ is available now!

