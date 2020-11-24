—

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio sits with Ebro in the Morning to discuss the passing of former Mayor David Dinkins at the age of 93, with who he once worked closely while the first Black mayor in NYC was in office.

He also discussed the possibility of meeting with Governor Andrew Cuomo on Ebro in the Morning to discuss some of the biggest glaring issues and disagreements in New York, as well as his thoughts on when schools will reopen again.

