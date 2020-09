—

Stephen A. Smith Joings Ebro in the Morning to discuss Steve Nash’s signing to the Brooklyn Nets, and his comments and criticisms following the announcement, Cam Newton signing with the New England Patriots and the desparity of his signing versus some of the other signings this offseason from backup quarterbacks in the league.

HBCU Week runs from 9/22-9/26. For more info visit: http://HBCUweek.org

#EbrointheMorning #Hot97 #StephenASmith

SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/HOT97Subscribe