Teyana Taylor joins Ebro in the Morning to celebrate the release of her brand new project, ‘The Album’. She speaks about getting features such as Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, and Erykah Badu, and the process throughout her project.

She also addresses her inspiration behind including the leaked 911 phone call in which her husband Iman Shumpert was being guided in delivering their first child.

Other topics include her other entrepreneurial opportunities, where her 90’s inspiration came from, releasing the project on her own, and more!

‘The Album’ is available now.

