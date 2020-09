—

Vic Mensa sits down with Ebro in the Morning to discuss the origin of the violence in Chicago and how to help fix the problems in the city, the rise of white supremacy in the nation, hip hop having more activism messages, and also telling a story about Chance the Rapper, announcing something ‘special’ being worked on.

