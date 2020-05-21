—

Two weeks ago the Beats2Bars Soundbooth challenge began when we asked producers to send in some of the hottest beats from across the country!

Peter Rosenberg, DJ Enuff & DJ Kast One went through all of the submissions and chose 3 beats in which MC’s from across the country chose to submit their hottest 24 bars for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card from Snipes USA & a home studio!

Heavyhitters J Que, DJ Pharris, DJ E Feezy, Bay Bay made the final vote! Find out who won!

Made Hot By Snipes USA