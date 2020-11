—

Ebro in the Morning discusses the biggest fails of the day during the Congratulations You Played Yourself segment.

Topics Include:

– Trump Campaign Books Press Conference At The Four Seasons Total Landscaping Instead Of Four Seasons Hotel Next To A Porn Shop

– Tom Brady Has Worst Game Of His Career In Primetime

