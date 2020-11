—

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams sits down with Ebro in the Morning to discuss Governor Cuomo and Mayor DiBlasio’s COVID-19 plan including the decision to close down schools in the city. He also discussed traveling during the holiday season, the issues in messaging, and more.

