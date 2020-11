—

Ebro in the Morning linked up with Megan Thee Stallion for her official Meet & Greet with her hotties to have a personal conversation about her Grammy nomination, career, her upcoming college graduation, dealing with ‘the situation’, her music, and MUCH more while listening to her latest album ‘Good News’!

