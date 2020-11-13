—

Van Lathan (not Van Jones) sat down with Ebro in the Morning to have a conversation around his time at TMZ, his relationship with Harvey Levin, how he really felt about the Kanye West moment at TMZ, and what we didn’t see, his thoughts on the Kardashian relationship with the publication, his true thoughts on the Donald Trump interview on TMZ, and much more.

You can find him on the ‘Higher Learning’ podcast on The Ringer.

#EbrointheMorning #Hot97 #VanLathan

SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/HOT97Subscribe