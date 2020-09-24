—

This month, 25-year-old John Shackelford New York native along with others on his team will take their bikes and travel a new journey as he bikes 1,114 miles on the path of the Underground Railroad starting in Mobile, Alabama on Friday, September 25.

A film documenting his journey is being made to go along with the historic ride. Himself and Director Fiz Olajide talk about the inspiration behind the ride, and how to help their cause as they embark on this challenging journey.

#EbrointheMorning #Hot97 #UndergroundRailroadBikeRide

