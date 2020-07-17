Lyrical Lemonade Presents:

The Kid LAROI – Tell Me Why (Official Music Video)

Directed + Edited by Cole Bennett
Song Produced by Pharaoh Vice, Rio Leyva, okTanner & mjNichols`
Dir. of Photography – Michael Stine
Steadicam by Renard Cheren
Ex Produced by Sal Tarantino & Krista Worby

The Kid LAROI’s Socials:
http://instagram.com/thekidlaroi

Official Channel of Lyrical Lemonade

Subscribe for updates on music videos, interviews, performance videos, etc.

Lyrical Lemonade’s Hot 25 Spotify Playlist:

Lyrical Lemonade Socials:


http://www.instagram.com/lyricalemonade
http://www.facebook.com/lyricalemonade
http://www.lyricallemonade.com

Cole Bennett Socials:


http://www.instagram.com/_colebennett_

LENNY ~ a hidden character representing happiness & good energy
http://instagram.com/lenny