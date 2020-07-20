—

Legendary Dorrough came through the No Jumper podcast to talk about his story and his journey!

From playing ball, to dropping hits and mixtapes, his close relationship with Nipsey, Big Tuck influence, being adopted by The Bay and more, get to know the rapper behind “Ice Cream Paint Job” and “Get Big” rapper.

11:20 – Big Tuck was the reason Dorrough started taking rap seriously

20:23 – DJ Amen from The Bay was the first one to show love, also Big Von

23:34 – The story of the “Hale Berry” song being taken by Hurricane Chris and his team

32:13 – The making of “Ice Cream Paint Job “People thought I was from the Bay!”

42:14 – Dorrough’s close relationship with Nipsey, how they had similar hustles in different cities

—–

