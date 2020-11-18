Rapper on the rise ppcocaine has been intriguing for about a year. From “PJ” to “DDLG” the girl knows how to make bangers! Today on her first No Jumper interview, she shares about her upbringing, school years, leaving substances in the past and only making music as she sees fit.
—–
FOLLOW US ON SNAPCHAT FOR THE LATEST NEWS & UPDATES
https://www.snapchat.com/discover/No_Jumper/4874336901
FOLLOW OUR NEW SPOTIFY PLAYLIST! https://open.spotify.com/playlist/529mn7of2HBKdLfrAMUzcK?si=rWVBWCuWSXeh0TFYb2P-dQ
CHECK OUT OUR ONLINE STORE!!! http://www.nojumper.com/
SUBSCRIBE for new interviews (and more) weekly: http://bit.ly/nastymondayz
Follow us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/nojumper
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/no-jumper/id1001659715?mt=2
Follow us on Social Media:
https://www.snapchat.com/discover/No_Jumper/4874336901
Tweets by nojumper
http://www.instagram.com/nojumper
https://www.facebook.com/No-Jumper-198283650194402/
http://www.reddit.com/r/nojumper
JOIN THE DISCORD: https://discord.gg/Q3XPfBm
Follow Adam22:
Tweets by adam22
http://www.instagram.com/adam22
and adam22hoe on Snapchat
No Comment