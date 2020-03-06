—

He is an award winning producer behind albums like Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” as well as a number of multi-platinum hits for artists like Rihanna, Sia, Bruno Mars, Steve Aoki, and more. Fast-forward to now, Garibay has transitioned into Entrepreneurship by taking his 20+ years’ experience in the industry and developing an innovative curriculum that establishes a personal experience for individuals to grow creatively. Learn more about The Garibay Center as well as Fernando’s esteemed career as we sit down with the man himself, Producer / Songwriter / Entrepreneur, Fernando Garibay!

