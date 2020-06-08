—

Our guests are a dynamic duo who have graced artists like Adam Lambert, Zedd, Hailee Seinfeld, and many more. Please welcome to The Place, Noise Club!

INSTAGRAM:

@noiseclub

___________________________________________________________________

SWEETWATER GEARFEST JUNE 26-27

This year’s GearFest can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home, because we won’t be hosting a festival on campus. Instead, we’ll be streaming all of our exciting content online.

MORE INFO: https://www.sweetwater.com/gearfest

___________________________________________________________________

FREE MONTH OF SPLICE SOUNDS 100

PROMO CODE: pensado101

https://on.splice.com/2LmqcmK

___________________________________________________________________

SHOPTALK featuring Producer / Songwriter / Engineer, John Feldman

______________________________________________

BandPay.Me



Tired of your client not paying on time? You need BandPay – guaranteed funds released according to milestones, BandPay puts sound money management between players and payers, at your fingertips.

___________________________________________________________________

Abbey Road Feedback Sessions – Sign up

https://abbeyroadinstitute.com/miami/personalfeedbacksessions/

___________________________________________________________________

PENSADO COVID-19 RESOURCES:



___________________________________________________________________

Special Thank You to Our Sponsors:

Sweetwater

https://www.sweetwater.com

The Blackbird Academy

https://www.theblackbirdacademy.com

Fab Factory:

Warm Audio:

https://www.warmaudio.com/

Subscribe to our channel:

http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c…

Please ‘Like’ and ‘Follow’:

Tweets by pensadosplace

http://facebook.com/pensadosplace

http://instagram.com/pensadosplace

http://instagram.com/davepensado

http://instagram.com/herbtrawick

Visit us online at