From Producing and Songwriting for top artists like Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, The Chicks, Lorde, and many more, to also showcasing his own talents with Bleachers. Our guest is an absolute star. Please welcome, Jack Antonoff!

Jack Antonoff is a four-time Grammy®Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, as well as the

creative force behind Bleachers. In addition to his work with Bleachers, Antonoff is an in-demand songwriter and producer for other artists, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, The Chicks, St. Vincent, Zayn, Sia, Carly Rae Jepsen, FKA Twigs, Sara Bareilles, Tegan & Sara, Kevin Abstract, Troye Sivan and Grimes. Taylor Swift’s 1989 album produced by Jack won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2016. And in 2018, Lorde’s Melodrama received a Grammy Award nomination for Album of the Year. Norman Fucking Rockwell! by Lana Del Rey and produced by Antonoff was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 2020. This year, Jack has produced Taylor Swift’s latest studio album “folklore”, The Chicks album “Gaslighter”, as well as singles such as “Together” by Sia, and “holy terrain” by FKA Twigs.

