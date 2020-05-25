—

On the 24th episode of Season 2, Joe Budden and co-hosts Remy Ma, Jinx & Eboni K. Williams sound off on the following topics: Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance Finale (2:20), Reopening of all 50 states (18:45), Black Excellence (39:18), Verzuz Battles (41:30) & Trolling of 50 Cent ().

