Grand Hustle Founder Jason Geter is redefining the purpose of the record label with his latest venture Heavy Sound Labs. He called in to Sway In The Morning to talk about it.
Subscribe Here! http://bit.ly/SubscribeSU
Watch the Best of Sway In The Morning! http://bit.ly/BestOfSITM
Check out More From Sway’s Universe
http://swaysuniverse.com
Tweets by SwaysUniverse
http://instagram.com/swaysuniverse
http://facebook.com/swaysuniverse
#JasonGeter #HeavySound #SwaysUniverse #SwayInTheMorning #SiriusXM #Shade45
About SWAY’s UNIVERSE
Exclusive interviews from Sway Calloway and the Sway In The Morning/ SwaysUniverse.com team with some of today’s biggest celebrities, like Kevin Hart, Kanye West, Eminem, Usher, Jessica Alba, Steve Aoki, Torey Lanez, Julia Stiles and so much more.
Jason Geter on Heavy Sound Labs and Redefining the Modern Record Label | SWAY’S UNIVERSE
Sway’s Universe
https://www.youtube.com/UCuS96jkLKpTaGB_OWnwZV_A
No Comment