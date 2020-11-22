Fresh off his epic battle with Gucci, Jeezy breaks down a night for the culture and talks about the release of ‘The Recession 2’.
Subscribe Here! http://bit.ly/SubscribeSU
Watch the Best of Sway In The Morning! http://bit.ly/BestOfSITM
Check out More From Sway’s Universe
http://swaysuniverse.com
Tweets by SwaysUniverse
http://instagram.com/swaysuniverse
http://facebook.com/swaysuniverse
#Jeezy #TheRecession2 #Verzuz #GucciMane #SwaysUniverse #SwayInTheMorning #SiriusXM #Shade45
About SWAY’s UNIVERSE
Exclusive interviews from Sway Calloway and the Sway In The Morning/ SwaysUniverse.com team with some of today’s biggest celebrities, like Kevin Hart, Kanye West, Eminem, Usher, Jessica Alba, Steve Aoki, Torey Lanez, Julia Stiles and so much more.
Jeezy Talks Verzuz Battle with Gucci and New Album ‘The Recession 2’ | SWAY’S UNIVERSE
Sway’s Universe
https://www.youtube.com/UCuS96jkLKpTaGB_OWnwZV_A
No Comment