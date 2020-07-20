—

One of the GOAT’s, LL Cool J, called in to Sway In The Morning to talk about his partnership with other hip-hop legends to refresh the Rock The Bells platform. He also gave his reasoning behind his BLM verse on Instagram and got into the mental health of celebrities.

