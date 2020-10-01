Legendary Hip-Hop group Public Enemy talks new album on Sway In The Morning.
Subscribe Here! http://bit.ly/SubscribeSU
Watch the Best of Sway In The Morning! http://bit.ly/BestOfSITM
Check out More From Sway’s Universe
http://swaysuniverse.com
Tweets by SwaysUniverse
http://instagram.com/swaysuniverse
http://facebook.com/swaysuniverse
#ChuckD #PublicEnemy #SwaysUniverse #SwayInTheMorning #SiriusXM #Shade45
About SWAY’s UNIVERSE
Exclusive interviews from Sway Calloway and the Sway In The Morning/ SwaysUniverse.com team with some of today’s biggest celebrities, like Kevin Hart, Kanye West, Eminem, Usher, Jessica Alba, Steve Aoki, Torey Lanez, Julia Stiles and so much more.
Public Enemy Talks new Album ‘What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down’ | SWAY’S UNIVERSE
Sway’s Universe
https://www.youtube.com/UCuS96jkLKpTaGB_OWnwZV_A
No Comment